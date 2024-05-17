Haley Toyota hosts 8th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of law enforcement officers in the Roanoke Valley were honored on Friday during the 8th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Haley Toyota and Exalted Church teamed up to put on the event. Organizers served up burgers, hot dogs, jambalaya, and dessert to more than 400 first responders.

“Our law enforcement workers have a thankless job and Haley Toyota is proud to partner with Exalted Church to show our appreciation for all that they do,” said Chuck Baker, general manager and owner of Haley Toyota.

Roanoke City Sgt. Ronnie Hodges said that the small token of appreciation goes a long way.

“I’d say it’s almost a little overwhelming. Because people in the profession have a hard time accepting appreciation and praise,” said Hodges. “So to see a company as big as Haley Toyota, you know, come out and want to show their appreciation for us, I think it means a lot.”

They also handed out 200 meals to-go.