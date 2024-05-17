Local Olympic hopeful one step closer to Paris 2024

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympic hopeful who trains in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is one step closer to Paris.

Emily Ehrlich was just selected for the U.S. Paris Olympic women’s endurance long team. The long team is a pool of athletes who will be considered for the final Olympic team.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

Ehrlich trains on Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 team. The team’s general manager, Nicola Cranmer, said they’re thrilled but knows Ehrlich still has a long road ahead.

“She still has to keep fighting. And you know she’s coming back from a broken collarbone a couple of weeks ago. And she’s on a really speedy road to recovery,” said Cranmer. “It’s not over yet. So, There’s a lot of fight that has to happen still for Emily.”

Ehrlich now joins her teammate, Jennifer Valente, as they try out for the final team, which will be announced on June 7.