Splash Valley Waterpark to open for the season

Warmer weather means more pool days are starting soon.

Just in time for Memorial Day, Splash Valley Waterpark in Roanoke County opens on Saturday.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Last year, over 30,000 people visited the park throughout the summer.

With all of the swimmers, lifeguards are definitely needed.

The park said while they’re not in a shortage, they are still hiring for those positions.

“If you have a teenager who’s 16 and up, looking for a summer job, it’s a great opportunity for folks to, you know, get outside and really put themselves into a great opportunity for staffing with Roanoke County,” Alex North, marketing & administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation, said.

The park is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the summer.