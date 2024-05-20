79º
Join Insider

Local News

Splash Valley Waterpark to open for the season

Parks and Recreation still hiring lifeguards

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Splash Valley Waterpark, Roanoke County

Warmer weather means more pool days are starting soon.

Just in time for Memorial Day, Splash Valley Waterpark in Roanoke County opens on Saturday.

Last year, over 30,000 people visited the park throughout the summer.

With all of the swimmers, lifeguards are definitely needed.

The park said while they’re not in a shortage, they are still hiring for those positions.

“If you have a teenager who’s 16 and up, looking for a summer job, it’s a great opportunity for folks to, you know, get outside and really put themselves into a great opportunity for staffing with Roanoke County,” Alex North, marketing & administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation, said.

The park is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the summer.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Amy Cockerham joined the 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Recommended Videos