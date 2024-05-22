Police searching for suspect in robbery at Danville Mall

The Danville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon at the Danville Mall.

We’re told at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man reported he was robbed of his watch while inside a restroom in the mall.

The suspect is described as a man with dark hair wearing a blue dress shirt, black casual/dress style pants, black shoes, and carrying what appeared to be a shoulder bag.

Police said he fled the scene in a later 1990′s, early 2000′s tan Ford minivan, last seen turning onto Piedmont Drive.

If anyone sees this vehicle or person matching this description, they’re asked to call patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov , or use the crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.