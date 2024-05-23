Get ready for the WSLS 10 Shred!

The WSLS 10 shred event is back!

10 News is working for you to help protect your identity and clear out some clutter along the way.

It’s a chance to safely destroy your personal documents with a professional shredding company.

We’re told one in 14 people will be a victim of identity theft, and to help make sure that’s not you, you’ll want to get rid of sensitive information in the safest way.

So gather up those sensitive documents and bring them to the Berglund Center on June 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can bring up to three garbage bags, all for free.