Roanoke police pursuit ends in fatal crash

Virginia State Police are investigating after a pursuit in Roanoke ended in a fatal crash early Thursday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

RPD said at around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, a Roanoke police officer was on routine patrol in the area of 5th Street NW and Shenandoah Avenue NW when the officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly, and driving with headlights and taillights off.

We’re told the officer began following the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver did not comply, and began driving faster, disregarding a stop sign.

According to police, the officer began the pursuit of the vehicle.

The driver continued driving at a high speed, disregarding several stop signs before police said the vehicle lost control and crashed in the 2300 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. We’re told several hours later, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police said no Roanoke police officers or other community members were hurt in the incident.

In accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police will investigate the incident.