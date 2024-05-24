83º
AAA: Plan for record crowds in Virginia this Memorial Day weekend

Record-number of travelers expected this Memorial Day Weekend

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: AAA, Travel, Memorial Day

If you’re hitting the skies or the roads this Memorial Day weekend, experts say to be prepared for the crowds.

AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said this is going to be a record year: 1.2 million people are expected to travel in Virginia. About 102,000 are expected to fly.

He said that you should plan for traffic getting to the airport and getting through security.

But he said 90 percent of folks will be driving. He recommends you wait until after the evening rush hour if you’re hitting the road on Friday.

“Maybe consider waiting until after the evening rush hour is over with into the evening around 8 o’clock,” said Dean. “That might mean fewer backups for you.”

If you want to avoid the crowds coming home, try to leave Sunday afternoon or wait until Tuesday or Wednesday.

