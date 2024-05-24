Man arrested in Covington for abduction of girl

A man is facing charges after allegedly abducting a Louisiana girl, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Wednesday, deputies and Virginia State Police responded to LOVES truck stop at 9104 Winterberry Avenue in Covington.

At 3:51 a.m., dispatch received a call from a female requesting assistance at the truck stop. Deputies arrived to find a dark grey four-door sedan with Arkansas registration in the parking lot.

A man, Diego Castro, and a girl were present. The girl was identified as the caller.

During the investigation, the officers determined that the girl was from Louisiana and was being held captive against her will in the vehicle by Castro.

Castro was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Alleghany County Regional Jail, and was charged with the following:

Abduction

Indecent liberties with a minor

Assault and battery

An ICE detainer was also placed on Castro, according to authorities.

We’re told the girl was transported to LewisGale Alleghany Hospital for an evaluation and was released to child protective services.