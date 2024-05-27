Memorial Day events happening in Southwest Virginia

BUCHANAN, Va. – There are several Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday where you can honor and remember the men and women who died protecting our freedom, including one that has been going on for decades.

The American Legion Post 93 of Buchanan is hosting its annual Memorial Day observance Monday at the Fairview Cemetery at 11 a.m. Events include musical performances like the National Anthem and TAPS. There will also be several military guest speakers.

This group has hosted the event for more than 80 years. Adjutant Daniel Garrett said the group is hosting the event at Fairview Cemetery because it has people who have served from the Civil War to the present.

“When you think of Memorial Day you think of honoring those who have passed away. It is not to get confused with Veteran’s Day. So, often I get told thank you for your service for Memorial Day and while certainly I am always thankful for them saying that. It’s really not for me. It is for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Garrett.

Meanwhile, another ceremony will be held at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is also hosting ceremonies at all three state veteran’s cemeteries, including the one in Dublin. The official state observance will be held at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. All events start at 11 a.m.

Garrett has this message for veterans while Monday can sometimes be a hard time for them.

“Speak to someone perhaps a fellow veteran. Even at the VA with counseling don’t be ashamed of it because honestly, I do,” said Garrett.