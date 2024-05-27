74º
National D-Day Memorial delays Memorial Day ceremony due to weather

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

National D-Day Memorial, Memorial Day, Roanoke, Bedford
Bedford, VA (wsls)

Bedford, Va. – Storms are rolling through this morning and that’s causing some delays for Memorial Day ceremonies.

Due to weather conditions, the National D-Day Memorial is delaying its ceremony start time by one hour. The ceremony will now begin at noon in Bedford. It is rain or shine.

This year, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation honors the memories of three heroes of D-Day with the inclusion of their names on the Memorial’s Necrology Wall: John Norbert “Jack” Murphy, Harvey Edgar Jones, and Richard N. Hoag. The Foundation’s research team determined each died on June 6, 1944, during the Allied invasion of Normandy. Guest readers will share their individual stories of heroism and sacrifice during the ceremony.

The Foundation will also dedicate the latest narrative plaque titled “Tin Cans Save the Day on D-Day” and the latest installment of veteran bricks. Guests will have the opportunity to view the moving Fallen Defenders – Past to Present battle cross display. Guided tours begin after the ceremony.

10 News has a crew at the ceremony and will have updates later today here and during our 90 minutes of local news.

Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

