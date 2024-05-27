66º
Roof blows off building causing major damages, one person hurt

Korte Street Southwest in Roanoke is still blocked Monday morning after severe weather blew through Sunday night.

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Buildings on Roanoke Ave SW were damaged Sunday night after severe weather. (Courtesy: Roanoke Fire EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Korte Street Southwest in Roanoke is still blocked Monday morning after severe weather blew through Sunday night.

Roanoke Fire EMS says crews were called to the 2600 block of Roanoke Ave SW for reports of a structural collapse following severe thunderstorms in the area.

Crews found the entire roof had blown off of one commercial building and onto another, resulting in major damage to one building and moderate damage to the other.

Yesterday evening units were dispatched to the 2600 block of Roanoke Ave SW for reports of a structural collapse...

Posted by Roanoke FireEMS Department on Monday, May 27, 2024

One person was evaluated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The power is still out as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

