Body found in Dunlap Creek in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A body was recovered from Dunlap Creek in Alleghany County over the weekend, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, May 24, deputies discovered an unattended vehicle in the parking lot near Humpback Bridge belonging to Christopher Lee Williamson, who had three outstanding warrants from Prince William County for aggravated sexual battery, deputies said.

Recommended Videos

Using K-9 units and drone technology from Virginia State Police, deputies then proceeded to search the area but weren’t able to locate Williamson.

The following day, a body was found in the water, which was later identified as Williamson.

This incident is still considered an active investigation pending the results of the State Medical Examiner’s Office.