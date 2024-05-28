Craig County crash claims life of 55-year-old woman

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Craig County crash that left a 55-year-old woman dead.

Authorities said the crash happened Sunday at about 5 p.m. on Route 311 and involved three vehicles.

Recommended Videos

We’re told 55-year-old Sherrie Joann Robertson, of New Castle, Virginia, was headed north when she hit a Buick Lacrosse in the rear, which was also in the northbound lane. The Buick, which was driven by a 28-year-old woman, was stopped in the roadway attempting to make a legal left turn. Then both vehicles ran off the left side of the road, hitting a Chevrolet Silverado that was parked and unoccupied.

Roberston died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Buick and others in the vehicle, including a 39-year-old man, a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy, were all transported to a Roanoke hospital. The children were properly restrained in child safety seats, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.