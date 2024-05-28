Crystal Spring Elementary students’ art displayed at Roanoke e-library

ROANOKE, Va. – The Crystal Spring community came together Tuesday to celebrate the work of some young artists.

Students in the Crystal Spring Elementary Art Club designed a watercolor image that’s now part of the Roanoke Public Library infrastructure.

The picture was designed around a year ago, with help from teachers.

It depicts many well-known landmarks in Roanoke including the Star and Wells Fargo building.

“I think what’s really great is they’re showing the way they feel about their community and what’s important to them. Like the star and all of that, so a result of that is a beautiful piece of artwork that we can all enjoy,” said Sheila Umberger, director of libraries for the city of Roanoke.

The artwork is located in the median at Crystal Spring Avenue and 23rd Street.