Roanoke Lebanese Festival planned for this weekend

Organizers are already prepping for the Lebanese Festival happening this weekend in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Organizers are already prepping for the Lebanese Festival happening this weekend in Roanoke.

The 24th year of the festival will celebrate Lebanese culture and roots in the Roanoke Valley with food, dance and more.

Recommended Videos

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Thousands of people are expected to attend, and organizers said they’re ready to share with them all.

“Food and welcoming and hospitality is part of our culture,” Lebanese festival organizer Samuel Silek said. “When we see people lined up outside, to serve them is wonderful, just gives us a warm feeling in our heart.”

It’s all happening at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.