Protestor arrested for blocking Mountain Valley Pipeline access in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A protestor was arrested for blocking access to the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Yellow Finch Road in Montgomery County Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded at 6:21 a.m. to the scene where a protestor was suspended on a tripod in the roadway.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Elsa Schlensker of Cleveland, Ohio was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail, charged with obstructing the free passage of another.