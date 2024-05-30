16-year-old bicyclist killed in Buena Vista crash

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Buena Vista Police Department is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old bicyclist dead.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of E 39th Street and involved a bicycle and a vehicle.

Recommended Videos

The teen boy riding the bicycle was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Buena Vista Police Department is requesting that any persons with information about this incident please call the Buena Vista Police Department to speak with an officer, authorities said.