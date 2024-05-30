Bluefield man to serve 10 years for drug charges in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Bluefield, West Virginia man will serve 10 years in prison for drug charges in Wythe County, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

Aaron Edwards, pleaded guilty to two charges:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm while in the possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute

Edwards was sentenced to a total of 25 years, with 15 suspended.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Edwards, and a co-defendant, brought a “large” amount of methamphetamine from West Virginia to a Virginia residence in Wythe County.

Wythe County deputies arrested them on scene, and confiscated the methamphetamine.

“I am thankful to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for keeping this large amount of meth off the streets. My office, as well as the Sheriff’s Office, take a hard stance on crimes committed involving this quantity of narcotics. I hope this case, as well as others I have prosecuted, provide a stern warning to anyone thinking about committing such crimes in Wythe County,” said Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.