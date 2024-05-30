Roanoke College responds to article alleging a “cancer surge” among young alumni

Roanoke College has launched an investigation following a digital publication’s article last week alleging higher-than-normal cancer rates among young alumni and faculty members.
Written by Air Mail senior editor Clara Molot, the article is titled “Mysterious Cancer Surge.” It claims that at least more than a dozen alumni from the classes of 2011 to 2019 have been diagnosed with cancer.
Now, Roanoke College has announced that it will be working with an environmental services company to determine whether there is any validity to these claims out of an abundance of caution.
In a letter released by Roanoke College President Frank Shushok, the college maintains that it is a safe place to live, work and learn, while also referring to evidence that the incidence of cancer in graduates is no greater than the overall population.
“The health and safety of all those who call Roanoke College home has always been the single most important priority of this community; it remains so today,” Shushok said. “Still, I recognize that an article like this one causes the sort of anxiety and concern that deserves more concrete evaluation.”
Nonetheless, the school will continue to work to ease concerns and search for answers. The Roanoke College president now says they’ve had conversations with public health professionals and other doctors. It goes on to say the company they’ve hired to investigate will work with the Virginia Department of Health and independent medical researchers, and its investigation will start soon.
You can read the full letter from Roanoke College below:
Dear Maroons,
On Friday, the online publication Air Mail released an article that elevates the stories of young alumni and faculty members of Roanoke College who have been diagnosed with cancer. If you’re reading this letter, you’ve likely been touched by the brutal reality of cancer, the second leading cause of death in the United States. And unexplainably, studies have confirmed that the prevalence of cancer in younger Americans has increased substantially in the last decade.
To those Maroons touched by cancer, your stories, lives, and heroism will not be forgotten. And on behalf of Roanoke College, we stand with you in solidarity, prayer, and abiding hope that science and medicine will one day eradicate this terrible disease. We are sorry for the deep suffering too many of you experience.
After many conversations with public health professionals, epidemiologists, and physicians about cancer incidence rates, we have absolutely no evidence to show that Roanoke College is anything but a safe place to live, work, and learn. We also believe the evidence indicates that the incidence of cancer among our graduates is no greater than the overall population.
However, since the reporter of the article insinuates causation between Roanoke College and cancer, I can understand how that may leave one to ask: “Is Roanoke College safe?” The health and safety of all those who call Roanoke College home has always been the single most important priority of this community; it remains so today. Still, I recognize that an article like this one causes the sort of anxiety and concern that deserves more concrete evaluation.
It is for this reason, and out of an abundance of caution, that Roanoke College has contracted with an independent, national, and esteemed environmental services company who will assist us in approaching this topic in a data-informed and scientific manner. The company will soon begin its work, which may involve collaboration with an independent epidemiologist and scientists at the Virginia Department of Health to gather additional information. Our consultants are experts in their field, and they will help us determine our next steps.
I promise we will be transparent every step of the way and will provide updates here, where you can also read answers to other questions you might have. It is important to reiterate that there is no evidence of increased cancer risk for those living and working at Roanoke College.
The Administration and the Board of Trustees are unified in our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our community. We will continue to partner with the City of Salem, the Virginia Department of Health, scientists, and environmental engineers to ensure that your safety is prioritized.Frank Shushok, Jr., Ph.D., Roanoke College President