Roanoke College responds to article alleging a “cancer surge” among young alumni

Roanoke College has launched an investigation following a digital publication’s article last week alleging higher-than-normal cancer rates among young alumni and faculty members.

Written by Air Mail senior editor Clara Molot, the article is titled “Mysterious Cancer Surge.” It claims that at least more than a dozen alumni from the classes of 2011 to 2019 have been diagnosed with cancer.

Now, Roanoke College has announced that it will be working with an environmental services company to determine whether there is any validity to these claims out of an abundance of caution.

In a letter released by Roanoke College President Frank Shushok, the college maintains that it is a safe place to live, work and learn, while also referring to evidence that the incidence of cancer in graduates is no greater than the overall population.

“The health and safety of all those who call Roanoke College home has always been the single most important priority of this community; it remains so today,” Shushok said. “Still, I recognize that an article like this one causes the sort of anxiety and concern that deserves more concrete evaluation.”

Nonetheless, the school will continue to work to ease concerns and search for answers. The Roanoke College president now says they’ve had conversations with public health professionals and other doctors. It goes on to say the company they’ve hired to investigate will work with the Virginia Department of Health and independent medical researchers, and its investigation will start soon.

You can read the full letter from Roanoke College below: