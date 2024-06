PULASKI CO., Va. – The Pulaski County Animal Control center is having a huge yard sale to raise money for the shelter.

They said this is their biggest yard sale they’ve ever hosted.

The proceeds will go towards the expansion of the shelter’s spay and neuter clinic and help off-set the costs of sending animals to no-kill shelters.

It will be open tomorrow, Saturday June 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.