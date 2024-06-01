Learn life-saving CPR techniques for free

ROANOKE, Va. – You never know when you could be the one to save someone’s life.

That’s the message the Compress and Shock Foundation is hoping to get across Saturday for annual CPR and AED Education Day.

They’re holding a number of CPR classes across the region Saturday, free of charge.

You’ll learn what to do in case of an emergency, before medical professionals get to the scene.

The foundation said this can often be the difference between life and death.

“We really want to go into communities that have a barrier to equal access to education. Whether that be race, language spoken rural location, whatever the barrier, they’re going to have worse outcomes, those communities, because they don’t have equal access to education — so that’s why we go there,” Executive Director Dr. Jack Perkins said.

You do need to register ahead of time. You can find that information here.