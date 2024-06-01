Two men arrested after drug bust in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Two men are behind bars following a narcotics distribution investigation.

On Friday, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to pull over Cerrone Lee and Christian Crockett as a part of an ongoing investigation.

The two did not stop for law enforcement, leading them on a chase through Wytheville.

Deputies were able to stop the car on Railroad Avenue where Crockett ran on foot, but was later arrested along with Lee.

During the investigation, the following drugs were recovered:

558 grams of methamphetamine

58 grams of cocaine

29 grams of mushrooms

A large amount of fentanyl pills

$4,139 in cash

Both Lee and Crockett are facing several charges:

Distribution of Cocaine over 10 grams

Drug Conspiracy 3 counts

Distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine

Distribution of Schedule 1 mushrooms

Eluding

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, as well as more charges could be filed.