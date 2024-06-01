80º
Two men arrested after drug bust in Wythe County

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Wythe County, Crime
Twp suspects arrested in Wythe County drug bust (New River Valley Regional Jail)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Two men are behind bars following a narcotics distribution investigation.

On Friday, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to pull over Cerrone Lee and Christian Crockett as a part of an ongoing investigation.

The two did not stop for law enforcement, leading them on a chase through Wytheville.

Deputies were able to stop the car on Railroad Avenue where Crockett ran on foot, but was later arrested along with Lee.

During the investigation, the following drugs were recovered:

  • 558 grams of methamphetamine
  • 58 grams of cocaine
  • 29 grams of mushrooms
  • A large amount of fentanyl pills
  • $4,139 in cash

Both Lee and Crockett are facing several charges:

  • Distribution of Cocaine over 10 grams
  • Drug Conspiracy 3 counts
  • Distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine
  • Distribution of Schedule 1 mushrooms
  • Eluding

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, as well as more charges could be filed.

