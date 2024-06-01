Virginia Tech students named top in the nation for collegiate broadcasting

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Two Virginia Tech students are being recognized as the nation’s best and brightest in collegiate sports broadcasting.

Kyle Marchak and Giovanni Heater have been best friends since middle school — and now, they’re helping each other along the way to achieving their dreams of becoming play-by-play broadcasters.

Kyle was recognized as a first-team finalist for the Jim Nantz Award, and Giovanni was recognized as second-team.

This is the second year in a row they’ve both been finalists.

The program is put on by the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America, and hundreds of hopeful students submit their best work in broadcasting.

“It’s really exciting, more so because I get to put the program in a national spotlight. I think Virginia Tech Sports Media is starting something really, really special right now and to be a part of that is really exciting and humbling for me,” Marchak said.

Kyle and Giovanni are some of Virginia Tech’s highest placing students in the program, since alumni Evan Hughes won the award back in 2021.