Appalachian Power wants to reduce outages in south Christiansburg with a new project

Appalachian Power is set to start a major construction project that will help make electricity more reliable and reduce outages for its customers in South Christiansburg within the next couple of years.

However, the company said about 400 residents and businesses in Christiansburg could be impacted.

The project is slated to start on North Franklin Street and continue to South Franklin Street, ending at the Tech Drive Substation near I-81.

Spokesperson George Porter said this project will improve power for hundreds of people. Porter said a lot of the equipment, in the neighborhoods where the project will take place, was built in the 50s and 60s.

“We’re trying to make a stronger more durable transmission line. A lot of the poles on this existing line are wooden poles, and we know those wood poles over time will deteriorate, so we’re going to try to replace those with steel modernized poles that help it reduce extending outages for customers,” said Porter.

Porter said the project will start in 2026 and be completed in 2028. Porter also said Appalachian Power sent out letters to businesses and residents that could be impacted by the construction when it takes place.

However, the company wants your input if you live in these areas. It’s hosting an open house on June 4 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm at the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.

“Even if the transmission line is not on your property, if you live in one of these communities, you are going to be impacted. We’re gonna have road closures from time to time, different things like that. So we understand the impact doesn’t just mean a transmission line on your property, it might take you five minutes longer to get to work or five minutes or longer to get home from work,” said Porter.

While there isn’t a price for the project yet, Porter said it will cost customers, who are benefitting from this project, more money. However, Porter said it will just be a few more cents on customers’ electric bills.