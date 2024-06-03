Charges dismissed against former Chatham High School employee charged with selling drugs on school property

All charges against a former employee at Chatham High School, who was accused of selling drugs on school property, have been dismissed, court records indicate.

As we’ve reported previously, Harry Carter was taken into custody on Feb. 10 after authorities issued a search warrant on his vehicle and said they found 24 clear containers containing green leafy substances, which later tested positive for marijuana, authorities previously told 10 News. A 9mm handgun and 25 plastic tubes containing rolled paper were found as well.

Recommended Videos

On May 9, Carter went on trial and was found not guilty.

Here’s a look at the charges that were dropped:

Firearm possession at a school

Distribution of a controlled substance on school property

Alcohol possession on school property

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

