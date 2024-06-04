77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

40-year-old woman dead after Carroll County crash

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia State Police, Crash, Carroll County
WSLS (WSLS)

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 40-year-old woman dead in Carroll County Tuesday morning.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. on Route 97 (Pipers Gap Road) in Carroll County.

Recommended Videos

We’re told a 2010 Hyundai Elantra was heading westbound on Route 97, near Crooked Creek Road, when the vehicle crossed the centerline, went off of the road, and struck a tree.

VSP said the driver of the Elantra, 40-year-old Martha Crocket of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos