Bedford County Public Schools announces new superintendent

Bedford County Public Schools has named its new superintendent, William F. Dupere.
Dupere’s career in education spans four decades, with experience in both private and public administration.
Prior to his role in Bedford County, he served as Headmaster of Berean Christian School in Palm Beach, Florida for 14 years.
Dupere earned his B.S. in physical education from the Kings College, his M.A. in health and physical education from Rowan University, and M. Ed. in educational leadership from Lynn University.
Dupere will assume the role with Bedford County Public Schools, on July 1, 2024.
“One of the Superintendent search survey comments stated, ‘A servant leader would be a perfect fit for our district.’ I am confident that we’ve found our servant leader,” said Marcus Hill, chairman of Bedford County School Board.