Floyd artisans open their studios this weekend for Floyd Artisan Trail

FLOYD, Va. – A chance to see behind the scenes of some of the region’s most talented artists; this weekend Floyd County artists and artisans are opening up their studios for the annual Floyd Artisan Trail.

The Floyd Artisan Trail is a celebration of the rich and diverse creative community that we host here in Floyd County.... Posted by Floyd Artisan Trail on Sunday, May 26, 2024

The artisan trail is hosted annually by the Floyd Center for the Arts. This is an opportunity for any local creator of art, food, beverage or crafts to share their work with the community and tourists coming to visit the region. We got a sneak peak of several sites that include woodworking, liquid fire glass and pottery and sculptures.

Victoria Javier, Director of Programming at Floyd Center for arts said this event is a good networking opportunity for local artisans. “It’s something that people look forward to all year. Our community is really great about going out and traveling to the different stops and telling people about the trail and bringing their friends in from out of town.” the artisan trail is Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are 40 stops on the map this year. A full list of locations are available from the Floyd Center for the Arts.

For more information visit their website or Facebook page.