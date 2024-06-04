Pursuit of stolen vehicle leads to arrest in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Henry County Monday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at 10:35 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office was notified that the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen 2007 yellow Toyota sedan, heading towards the area of Axton Road in Henry County.

A deputy from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the vehicle on Axton Road, near A.L. Philpott Highway.

When the deputy began pursuing the suspect, we’re told the car was traveling at a high speed, reaching a speed of 100 mph.

The pursuit continued onto Stoney Mill Road, where the deputy performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT Manuever). The vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled on foot, and was taken into custody a short time later without incident.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 51-year-old Marcus Prunty, was charged with the following by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

Felony eluding

DUI

According to authorities, Prunty also had an outstanding warrant from Pittsylvania County, and was served on that charge.

He is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-Crime (632-7463).