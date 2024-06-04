77º
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts caution against tick bites

There are a number of potential tick borne illnesses

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve ever gone for a hike, or just spent some time outdoors, and come back with a pesky tick, you’ve probably been warned about Lyme disease.

Well, health experts are reiterating the importance of checking yourself for ticks this summer.

They say when you come in, do a check of your whole body, especially places a tick could be hiding.

Then, take a shower to get rid of any trace.

“It’s critical that anyone who experiences a rash and a fever in Southwest Virginia get checked by a healthcare professional,” Roanoke City, Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

There are a number of tick borne illnesses, so if you get bitten, keep a close eye on any symptoms.

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

