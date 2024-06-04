Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts caution against tick bites

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve ever gone for a hike, or just spent some time outdoors, and come back with a pesky tick, you’ve probably been warned about Lyme disease.

Well, health experts are reiterating the importance of checking yourself for ticks this summer.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

They say when you come in, do a check of your whole body, especially places a tick could be hiding.

Then, take a shower to get rid of any trace.

“It’s critical that anyone who experiences a rash and a fever in Southwest Virginia get checked by a healthcare professional,” Roanoke City, Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

There are a number of tick borne illnesses, so if you get bitten, keep a close eye on any symptoms.