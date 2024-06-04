74º
Suspect in North Carolina armed robbery arrested in Henry County

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

53-year-old Bobby Dobbins (Henry County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A suspect in an armed robbery in Eden, North Carolina was arrested in Collinsville Monday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the Eden Police Department investigated an armed robbery at a Truist Bank in Eden, North Carolina. We’re told the suspect had entered the bank, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities said no one was injured during the robbery.

On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Patrick County Sheriff’s Office began assisting Eden Police in the investigation, and the suspect was identified as 53-year-old Bobby Dobbins.

Dobbins was arrested in Collinsville, Virginia, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a fugitive of justice warrant based on the felony robbery charge from Eden.

Dobbins is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-Crime (632-7463).

