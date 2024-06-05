PIN IT: Share your photos with us to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day

FILE - American soldiers and supplies arrive on the shore of the French coast of German-occupied Normandy during the Allied D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944 in World War II. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944. Of those, 73,000 were from the United States, 83,000 from Britain and Canada. Forces from several other countries were also involved, including French troops fighting with Gen. Charles de Gaulle. The Allies faced around 50,000 German forces. (AP Photo, File)

The 80th anniversary of D-Day will be commemorated on Thursday, June 6, and in honor and memory of those who served in World War II, we want to feature your photos.

As we look back on June 6, 1944, the day when Allied troops invaded the beaches of Normandy, we cherish the bravery and sacrifices of those who have served our country.

If you are remembering a loved one or know a loved one who served in World War II, send your photos of them to Pin It. Then, we’ll feature your photos on-air and online as part of our D-Day coverage on Thursday.

