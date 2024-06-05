PIN IT: Share your photos with us to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day

The 80th anniversary of D-Day will be commemorated on Thursday, June 6, and in honor and memory of those who served in World War II, we want to feature your photos.
As we look back on June 6, 1944, the day when Allied troops invaded the beaches of Normandy, we cherish the bravery and sacrifices of those who have served our country.
If you are remembering a loved one or know a loved one who served in World War II, send your photos of them to Pin It. Then, we’ll feature your photos on-air and online as part of our D-Day coverage on Thursday.
Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!
How to use Pin It:
- Upload your photo to Pin It under the “Community” channel,
- Select “D-Day” as the category for your photo,
- Tell us who is in the photo or give a brief description (optional),
- Hit submit