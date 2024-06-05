Teen dead after shooting in Northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A teenage boy is dead after a shooting in Roanoke Wednesday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at around 1:05 p.m., RPD was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW.

We’re told responding officers located a boy with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A short time later, he died, according to authorities.

RPD said details about what led up to the shooting are limited.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said no suspects were located on the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.