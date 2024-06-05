Two arrested after Henry County traffic stop leads to seizure of illegal drugs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in Henry County led to the seizure of narcotics, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies with the sheriff’s office conducted the traffic stop near the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue in Henry County.

During the traffic stop, authorities said a Narcotics K9 alerted to narcotics inside the vehicle. Two men inside the vehicle were detained, and the vehicle was searched.

During a search of the vehicle, pre-packaged bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl were located along with multiple items “consistent with the distribution of narcotics.”

The passenger of the vehicle, 31-year-old Justin Harris was charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug with the intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug with the intent to distribute (Fentanyl)

He is held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Zachary Hager was charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug (Fentanyl)

He is currently held with a $5,000 secured bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

We’re told Hager is currently on probation for possession of fentanyl, prior to this arrest.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided determines the amount of reward paid.

In accordance with our mugshot usage policy regarding drug possession charges, the mugshot for Zachary Hager will not be shown.