A new trail network is being built on Mill Mountain.

Although there are a small series of trails for hiking and biking, Wednesday, the Roanoke Parks Foundation announced plans for several new trails within the park.

They will be built using professional trail construction equipment to shorten the time it takes to build them.

Construction begins this fall, and they could be ready by the end of the year.

The cost is about $250,000 and they have already raised $185,000.