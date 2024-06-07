81º
LIST: Summer camps happening in Southwest, Central Virginia

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Now that the kiddos are out of school for the summer, summer camps across our region are starting up.

Looking to get your child into a camp for some summer fun? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of camps happening across our region this summer:

Botetourt County

  • Camp Bethel in Fincastle: Resident Camps, Day Camps, Adventure Camps, Adventure Trips, Skills Camps, Family Programs. See more details here.

Danville

Giles County

Roanoke County

Roanoke

Lynchburg

Montgomery County

Know of a summer camp we missed? Send the details to lhelkowski@wsls.com, and we’ll add it to the list!

