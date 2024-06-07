LIST: Summer camps happening in Southwest, Central Virginia

Now that the kiddos are out of school for the summer, summer camps across our region are starting up.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Looking to get your child into a camp for some summer fun? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of camps happening across our region this summer:

Botetourt County

Camp Bethel in Fincastle: Resident Camps, Day Camps, Adventure Camps, Adventure Trips, Skills Camps, Family Programs. See more details here

Danville

Danville YMCA Teen Camp: The first week begins 6/17. Ages 13-17. For more information, email cord.cothren@ymcadanville.org

Danville Basketball Camp: Two weeks this summer, one in June and one in July. Ages 9-15. For more information, email gregory.hairston@ymcadanville.org

Giles County

Roanoke County

Roanoke

Lynchburg

Montgomery County

Know of a summer camp we missed? Send the details to lhelkowski@wsls.com, and we’ll add it to the list!