LIST: Summer camps happening in Southwest, Central Virginia

Now that the kiddos are out of school for the summer, summer camps across our region are starting up.
Looking to get your child into a camp for some summer fun? We’ve got you covered.
Here’s a list of camps happening across our region this summer:
Botetourt County
- Camp Bethel in Fincastle: Resident Camps, Day Camps, Adventure Camps, Adventure Trips, Skills Camps, Family Programs. See more details here.
Danville
- Danville YMCA Teen Camp: The first week begins 6/17. Ages 13-17. For more information, email cord.cothren@ymcadanville.org.
- Danville Basketball Camp: Two weeks this summer, one in June and one in July. Ages 9-15. For more information, email gregory.hairston@ymcadanville.org.
Giles County
- Girl Scouts Rainbow’s End Camp in Pembroke: July 12-14; For rising 2nd to 6th graders. Girls experience the outdoors and get adventurous with hiking, camping, archery, and outdoor adventure!
- Girl Scouts Camp Adventurers Camp in Pembroke: July 19-21; Rising 6th-12th graders.
Roanoke County
- Roanoke County Summer Camp: May 27 to Aug, 9; 10 weeks of summer camp offerings at Camp Roanoke, Explore Park Green Ridge Rec Center, Brambleton Rec Center and Cave Spring Elementary. Ages 3 and up.
- Girl Scouts Dark Hallow Day Camp: Rising 1st-11th graders.
Roanoke
- Camp Kirk at YMCA: Campers age 3-12. For more information, click here.
Lynchburg
- SeaQuest Summer Fun Camp: Ages 5-12 Sign up here.
- Girl Scouts Camp Sacajawea Camp: July 19-21; Rising 1st-6th graders. Girls will experience outdoor camping skills while spending lots of time in the creek, at the Dot, also known as the splash pad, and at the archery range.
- Summer Science Camp at Liberty University: June 24-28. A day camp designed for high school students and incoming Liberty freshmen to engage with a wide variety of scientific disciplines and be introduced to Liberty’s mission.
- Liberty University Summer Camps: More details here.
Montgomery County
- Girl Scouts Friendly Hollow Day Camp in Christiansburg: In person (July 29-August 3) and virtual camp (July 22-26) for girls in rising 1st through 12th grade will experience an amazing week of outdoor fun.
- Fins Summer Camp at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center: June 3-August 2; 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Not occurring the week of July 1. Rising 1st through rising 4th graders (Ages 6-10).
- Blacksburg Parks and Rec Summer Camp: Begins April 30.
Know of a summer camp we missed? Send the details to lhelkowski@wsls.com, and we’ll add it to the list!