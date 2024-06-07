Mama Jean’s BBQ voted one of the best barbeque spots in Virginia

This one’s gonna make you hungry...

Mama Jean’s BBQ in Roanoke has been voted one of the best places to get barbeque in Virginia.

Ranked No. 3 for the best barbeque in Virginia by the readers of Southern Living Magazine in 2023, and rising to No. 2 last year, they are now going to be in the top barbeque joints for 2024.

They’ve been at their new location for a year. The owner said that he is thrilled to bring more recognition to the growing food scene in the area.

“It’s super exciting, it feels good to be honored for the hard work that we put in for so long, especially, my crew and my wife — they’ve all worked so hard for this, so it feels good to get some recognition,” said owner/cook Madison Ruckel.

