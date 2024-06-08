Danville firefighters respond to house fire

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 1453 N. Main St at 2:43 am.

Upon arrival firefighters found a single-story residential structure with heavy fire and smoke showing on the outside. Crews met the occupants in the yard and confirmed that there was no one else inside.

Crews entered the structure and encountered heavy fire throughout the structure. Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The residence sustained extensive damage through out the structure. No injuries were reported. Two adults and four children were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with housing for the occupants