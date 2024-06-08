Virginia State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

Police presence on Hershberger Road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of Roanoke.

This happened on Hershberger Road near the Shell gas station.

We are told officers were attempting to serve a warrant to an armed suspect

At some point, they said the armed suspect engaged in an altercation and advanced towards officers with a weapon.

The officers discharged their service weapon and shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hershberger Road NW is blocked from Ordway Drive NW to Ferncliff Avenue NW, and Ferncliff Avenue NW is closed from Hoback Drive NW to Hershberger Road NW while officers and Virginia State Police conduct their investigation.