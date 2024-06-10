Appalachian Power requests to lower transmission rates for Virginia customers

Appalachian Power recently announced a request to lower the transmission rate for Virginia customers.

AEP officials requested the Virginia State Corporation Commission to lower the cost for customers by $2.12 on average per month.

They told us the rate is determined by PJM, a regional transmission organization, and that the change is not intended to be a significant change to your monthly bill.

“Once we learned about the reduction, we then notified the commission that we would be filing to lower that cost for Virginia customers,” said Teresa Hall, an Appalachian Power spokesperson.

If you are having trouble paying your bills, reach out to Appalachian Power to see what assistance programs you may be eligible for.