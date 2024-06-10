Free meal options available for children and families in various school districts in our region

ROANOKE, Va. – Several schools are working to ensure kids get breakfast and lunch during summertime.

Bedford County Public Schools is providing free meals for children under 18 years old starting July 1. They will be at eight locations, including Bedford Elementary and Liberty Middle School. Families in Bedford County will also receive $120 EBT cards to buy food.

Meanwhile, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools has a similar option for kids 18 years and younger.

“It’s a real concern to fear that your kids aren’t getting a good meal, and it’s a big help to our parents and guardians that they can easily come pick up. It’s not a hassle. It’s a simple process,” said Principal Mallory Thompson with Mountain View Elementary School.

In Henry County, there are several options for children and families. Anyone in summer school will get breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday. Children will also get extra meals to last them Friday through Sunday. Also, as long as families have a child who is 18 years and younger, they can pick up breakfast and lunch enough for seven days. Kids do not need to be in school for the families to get the meals.

Roanoke City also provides free meals for children.

Meanwhile, Roanoke County requires kids to be in summer school, with Burlington, Herman L. Horn, Mount Pleasant and Masons Cove Elementary Schools being some of the locations. Both Northside Middle and High School have this option for children attending summer school too.

Montgomery County also requires that kids be in summer school to receive free breakfast and lunch. Thirteen of its schools are offering this option.

“The need is year-round. So, we want to be able to provide a cold and a hot meal to our kids because they deserve that,” said Supervisor of School of Nutrition Programs Michelle Knotts with Montgomery County Public Schools.