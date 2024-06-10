Healthwatch: New study finds planet-friendly diet reduces risk of premature death

A new study published Monday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition finds people who closely follow a planet-friendly diet of mostly fruits, vegetables and whole grains can reduce the risk of premature death by nearly one-third.

The study analyzed dietary data from more than 200,000 women and men. It was found the diet was not only great for your health, but also provided huge environmental benefits.

It found eating a planet-healthy diet significantly cut down on land-use — it cut greenhouse gas emissions and cut down on fertilizer use.