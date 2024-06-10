Lynchburg man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with knife during reported burglary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man is in custody after allegedly attacking a woman with a knife during a reported burglary early Monday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said at 2:08 a.m. Monday morning, LPD officers responded to a reported burglary in the 1300 block of Fort Manor Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, we’re told a man was actively attacking a woman with a knife. Authorities said despite the assault, the man surrendered the knife and was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Shaquielle Booker of Lynchburg.

According to LPD, the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, is receiving medical care, and is currently in stable condition.

Booker was charged with the following:

Malicious wounding

Breaking and entering

Violation of a protective order

Commit assault & battery upon a person protected by a protective order

He is currently being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form.