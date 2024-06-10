Roanoke, Danville named All-America Cities

Danville and Roanoke are in the national spotlight.

That’s because both took home All-America City Awards from the National Civic League.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The 75th annual All-America City Award event brought 20 finalists to Denver, Colorado, and announced 10 of those finalists as All-America Cities. And we have the privilege of having two winners right in our backyard. But the title isn’t new to either one of the cities, Roanoke has been named it eight times and Danville three times.

Roanoke city leaders said being named an All-American City several times is bringing people to the Star City, helping with the overall economic development.

“They moved here from Idaho, and she said one of the things that compelled her to work here was that we were a seven-time All-American Cities. And she really loved the qualities, the quality of life, the characteristics that define who we are as a city, and that was a compelling factor for her reason to move here,” Joe Cobb, Vice Mayor of Roanoke said.

Each year, the National Civic League creates a new theme for cities to apply to become an All-America City, this year the theme was ‘strengthening democracy through local action and initiative.’ Roanoke was chosen for its community-driven efforts in equality and empowerment.

“We are trying to become a more inclusive city the way we’ve brought citizens together to determine the priorities,” Cobb said.

But the Star City wasn’t the only Southwest Virginia city honored this past weekend. The city of Danville earned All-America honors for the third time. The city was recognized for its comprehensive plan for community outreach, the police department’s partnership with the community, and local parks and recreation and highlighted the Danville schools.

“You know it also tells the outside world the same thing, they look at Danville and think this might be a place I’d like to live, might be a place I’d like to invest, or start a business,” Ken Larking, Danville city manager said.

But our cities said this is just the beginning.

“Continue that effort moving forward and we will just keep plugin away and letting people know Danville is a great place to call home,” Larking said.

Newport News has also received the All-America recognition.