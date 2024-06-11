Mountain Lake Lodge to host first-ever ‘Dirty Dancing Days’ Summer Festival

Stop 13 - Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County on Monday, May 16

PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is set to host its first-ever “Dirty Dancing Days” Summer Festival on Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17.

The event will be open to the public, and geared toward “Dirty Dancing” fans.

The two “Dirty Dancing”-themed days, happening from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, will feature live performances from Cassette Rewind, Marcel Portilla Band; FlashBack, The Party Band, and Riverside.

The event will also include scavenger hunts, 80′s dress-up dance competitions, dance lessons, watermelon races, trivia contests, drink specials, “Dirty Dancing” merchandise, and screenings of the original film.

"Now ‘locals’ and those in our region can experience ‘Dirty Dancing’ at Mountain Lake Lodge right in their own backyard without booking an overnight package,” said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. “This is an exciting opportunity for the public to discover the sentiments and fun of ‘Dirty Dancing,’ and a real destination steeped in history.”

Tickets for both days are $75, and can be purchased here.

To see the full festival itinerary, click here.