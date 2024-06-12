Lynchburg T-Mobile store to offer free Lynchburg Hillcats tickets

A Lynchburg T-Mobile store is offering free Lynchburg Hillcats tickets to users and non-users alike, according to T-Mobile.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg T-Mobile store is offering free Lynchburg Hillcats tickets to users and non-users alike, according to T-Mobile.

The promotion, which starts on Saturday, June 15, is open to everyone in the Lynchburg area and will be offered at the Lynchburg store at 4018 Wards Road, 10 News has been told.

Recommended Videos

Fans can visit the designated store and receive up to four tickets to a game of their choice during the 2024 season, T-Mobile said in the release.

All residents who are interested have to do is visit the store and they will receive up to four magenta vouchers.

Each voucher that is received can be redeemed at the Lynchburg Hillcats Box Office at the ballpark.