New traffic pattern to go in effect June 17 at Lynchburg General Hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new traffic pattern is set to be put into place at Lynchburg General Hospital Emergency Department, according to Centra.

We have been told the pattern, which is set to begin on June 17, is in preparation for construction on a new five-story care tower and emergency department at Lynchburg General.

According to LGH, the existing road for entrance/exit will be closed to patient/visitor traffic. A new traffic pattern for entering and exiting the emergency department parking lot has been established further down Tate Spring’s road. LGH will add directional signage for the new entrance and exit.

The new care tower is being constructed to accommodate the growing inpatient care needs at Lynchburg General and will be located adjacent to the main hospital entrance. The new building will have medical units, patient recovery rooms and support spaces, according to the release.

10 News has also been told that the tower will replace the current emergency department at the hospital. The new 63,200-square-foot emergency department will be designed to allow for flexibility and expansion in the future, Centra said.

The new emergency department will include an expanded number of treatment and trauma bays. Centra also said enhancements will be added such as a split flow model of care to expedite and enhance patient experience of care, an integrated emPATH psychiatric unit, super track/imaging/results lounge and to improve connectivity and utilization of the ED observation unit.