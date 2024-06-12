Tax increase proposed to fund schools in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A tax increase could be coming to Henry County to help fund the school system.

Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors met to address the budget.

They’re looking at raising the real estate tax by 7 cents, for a total of 62 cents per $100 assessed value.

This is all in response to an uptick in state education funding that the county is expected to match.

The last tax increase was in 2017.

There will be a public hearing on June 25 for people to voice their thoughts on the proposal.