Two men taken into custody in connection with burglary at Lynchburg’s Venue Cinemas

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men have been taken into custody in connection with a burglary that took place at the Venue Cinemas in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Tuesday at about 4 a.m., Lynchburg Police were called to the theater for a reported police alarm.

Recommended Videos

Officers arrived at the scene to find evidence of a potential burglary. They then reviewed security camera footage, which showed two men on the premises. Authorities said they had already left the scene before police arrived.

The suspects were later identified as 43-year-old Christopher Alan Mason and 41-year-old Bryan William Watkins, both Lynchburg residents.

Mason and Watkins have been charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.