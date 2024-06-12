79º
Virginia Senators Kaine, Warner working to ensure access to in-vitro fertilization

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Ensuring access to in-vitro fertilization.

Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are working to advance the Right to IVF Act. The Senate is expected to vote soon on the legislation that would protect and expand access to IVF nationwide.

This push follows a failed vote in the Senate last week on legislation that would have protected access to contraception nationwide.

“This is overwhelmingly popular with the American public, Democrats, Republicans, Independents and politically unaffiliated and we should vote on it. We tried last week with contraception. We got two Republican votes. I don’t know that we will get more than two this week but given how popular IVF is and given the fact that states have taken anti-IVF actions, I think this is a really really important bill,” Senator Kaine said.

The Right to IVF Act includes provisions from four bills and is endorsed by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association among others.

